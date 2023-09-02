Avadi Police Commissioner K. Shankar enhances police vigil at night to ensure safety of citizens

September 02, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Avadi Police Commissioner K. Shankar has swung into action to prevent criminals from being out in the streets at night, through on the spot assessments at various places, vehicle checks, and checking on eateries and other outlets. The goal, he said, is to ensure the safety of citizens at night through visible policing.

On the night of Friday, September 1, 2023, from after midnight, Mr. Shankar, accompanied by a senior police officer, travelled in his official vehicle to areas where fast-food shops, eateries and liquor outlets are located. Besides deploying his subordinate officers to check in on these places, he too, checked on men who were behaving suspiciously or who were drunk and checked for the possession of weapons such as knives.

The Commissioner visited Korattur, Ambattur, Red Hills, Madhavaram, Manali, Sathangadu and Ennore. He finished his inspection at 3.30 a.m. and also checked on police patrolling, beat patrolling and vehicle checks.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Shankar said: “Night rounds are an important part of policing. Once in a while, senior officers must check on how things are functioning. Last night, we checked fast-food restaurants and small eateries that stay open all night. Sometimes, people get drunk, and there are also cases when persons with a criminal history frequent these joints. They carry weapons like knives and when drunk, they may get into altercations that sometimes results in assaults.”

Mr. Shankar said that over the past 20 nights, sub-inspectors of the Avadi City Police had intensified night rounds and checked on youngsters randomly, to see if they were in possession of weapons. However, the police are not not curbing the movement of the public at night, he clarified.

“Last night too, we checked if there was any illegal sale of liquor/drugs; whether our personnel were alert at the various check posts, beats and patrols, and whether our night round officers were discharging their duties,” Mr. Shankar said He further explained that the police’s goal was to ensure no untoward incidents during the night; visibility of the police and ensuring that members of the public feel safe while going out at night. “The idea is to keep the city safe. That is why we are actively doing these night rounds,” he added.