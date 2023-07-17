HamberMenu
Avadi Police Commissioner goes on night rounds to check the patrol system

July 17, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Avadi Police Commissioner K. Shankar inspected the preparedness of police personnel who were on night patrol. 

The Commissioner began his rounds around 12.30 a.m. on Monday at Ambattur bus stand. He inspected vehicle checking points at Kallikuppam, Red Hills Bus Stand, Alamaram, Manjampakkam, Milk Dairy, 400 feet road, Sathiyamurthi Nagar, the road connecting MFL and Minjur 400 feet road and Padi. 

Mr. Shankar said: “The purpose of our night rounds is to ensure our officers on night duty are at the job. We checked check posts, vehicle checking points and the functioning of CCTV cameras in all those areas. The idea to review and improve the system during night rounds by increasing the number of checking points and with better illumination of the roads.” 

The Commissioner said he would undertake such surprise visits at night every month.

