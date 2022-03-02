Avadi Police Commissioner distributes buttermilk, juice to traffic police personnel

He instructed officials to continue the gesture until summer ends

As summer has started, Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore gave buttermilk and juice to the traffic police personnel at Saravana Stores Junction near Padi flyover on Wednesday.

He instructed officials of the Avadi Police Commissionerate to continue distributing buttermilk and juice to the personnel under their jurisdiction until summer ends.

B. Vijayakumari, Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters; M.M. Ashok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic; Malaisamy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic Redhills District, and other traffic police personnel were present.