Avadi Police Commissioner distributes buttermilk, juice to traffic police personnel
He instructed officials to continue the gesture until summer ends
As summer has started, Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore gave buttermilk and juice to the traffic police personnel at Saravana Stores Junction near Padi flyover on Wednesday.
He instructed officials of the Avadi Police Commissionerate to continue distributing buttermilk and juice to the personnel under their jurisdiction until summer ends.
B. Vijayakumari, Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters; M.M. Ashok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic; Malaisamy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic Redhills District, and other traffic police personnel were present.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.