Avadi police canine squad gets two more members

Special Correspondent May 13, 2022 21:58 IST

A Doberman and a Labrador have been inducted and will be sent to Coimbatore for training

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore with Dobby and Finn, new members of the dog squad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The dog squad of the Avadi Police Commissionerate has two more members takings its total strength to five. As part of the ongoing induction process and phased expansion of the newly formed Avadi Police Commissionerate, the canine squad was recently established. Canines have been playing a vital role in crime investigation and in nabbing the accused in cases of murder, thefts and in detecting explosives. Three canines were initially shifted from the Greater Chennai Police. Two more pups — a Doberman and a Labrador — have joined the unit. They were named Dobby and Finn by Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Friday. He said they would be a part of the ever-growing family of the Avadi Police Commissionerate. “We welcome them,” he said. After a basic training of four months, the pups will be sent to Coimbatore Commissionerate for professional training.



