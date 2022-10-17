Avadi police book two persons for forging insurance documents

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 17, 2022 21:59 IST

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Avadi Police Commissionerate has booked a case against two persons who caused accidents in 2017 by knocking down victims and submitting forged insurance policy documents to evade compensation.

The police said that in December 2017, M. Praveen drove his bike and knocked down a person and fled the spot. When he was arrested, he claimed to have vehicle insurance which could cover the compensation for the victim. Similarly, on November 29, 2017, K. Chandrakumar injured a man in Nazarathpet police jurisdiction. Chandrakumar also submitted his insurance papers.

When the victims made claims, the insurance papers produced by the accused were found to be forged. The regional manager of a private firm lodged a complaint. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case and launched a search to nab the accused.

