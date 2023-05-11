Avadi police arrest youth for smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh

May 11, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing of Avadi police have arrested 23-year-old youth for allegedly smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh for the purpose of selling it in the city.

The officers of the wing, early on Thursday, while conducting routine vehicle checks intercepted the youth who was standing near Red Hills bus stop and on searching his baggage, the police seized 8.1 kg of ganja. He had procured it from the hillside in Tuni, Andhra Pradesh and clandestinely brought it to the city for sale in Vyasarpadi.

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Police have arrested seven persons, including two women in North Beach and Kolathur police station limits, and 2.85 kg of ganja was seized from them.