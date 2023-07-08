Avadi police arrest woman in Bengaluru for cheating call centre employee after promising to marry him

July 08, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Avadi police on Saturday arrested a 33-year-old woman in Bengaluru for cheating Telugu-speaking men after agreeing to marry them.

The suspect has been identified as V. Sravana Sandhya, 33, a native of Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh, living at Madivala in Bengaluru.

The police said S. Ashok Chaitanya, 33, hailing from Andhra Pradesh and staying in Ayapakkam and a call centre employee, had registered his profile on Telugu matrimony site. Sandhya sent her pictures and befriended him. Mr. Chaitanya shared his personal photographs with her and even sent her ₹9 lakh when she sought money. He gifted her an expensive mobile phone. When she started avoiding the topic of marriage, he grew suspicious and demanded her to return his money. Subsequently, she blocked his calls and stopped talking to him.

Mr. Chaitanya lodged a complaint over cyber crime helpline 1930 and Cyber Crime Wing of Avadi police. Avadi Police Commissioner K. Shankar formed a special team under Mahalakshmi, inspector of police, Cyber Crime, to trace the suspect.

The police arrested Sandhya from a women’s hostel in Madivala, Bengaluru, and seized three mobile phones and six SIM cards from her.

Police said she targeted men aged above 33 who were looking for a bride on Telugu matrimonial sites. She had cheated a few men in a similar fashion and used eight email addresses and was active on the Telegram app, said the police.

