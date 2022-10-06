Avadi police arrest man from Uthamapalayam on cheating charge

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Avadi Police Commissionerate on Thursday arrested a 63-year-old man from Uthamapalayam in Theni district for allegedly cheating a resident of Iyappanthangal of ₹63.44 lakh for arranging a medical seat.

According to the police, P. Kathiravan, 49, of Iyappanthangal lodged a complaint with Avadi Police Commissionerate in January. He alleged that Murugan was introduced by his relative and promised to get a medical seat to his elder son in Karnataka through a doctor. Murugan took ₹63.44 lakh from Mr. Kathiravan in 2019 and failed to get the seat as promised and did not return the money.

Mr. Kathiravan alleged that he was cheated by Murugan. Based on the complaint, the CCB of Avadi Commissionerate arrested Murugan.