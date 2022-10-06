Avadi police arrest man from Uthamapalayam on cheating charge

The arrested man allegedly cheated a Chennai resident of ₹63 lakh after promising to get a medical seat for his son

The Hindu Bureau Chennai
October 06, 2022 21:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Avadi Police Commissionerate on Thursday arrested a 63-year-old man from Uthamapalayam in Theni district for allegedly cheating a resident of Iyappanthangal of ₹63.44 lakh for arranging a medical seat.

According to the police, P. Kathiravan, 49, of Iyappanthangal lodged a complaint with Avadi Police Commissionerate in January. He alleged that Murugan was introduced by his relative and promised to get a medical seat to his elder son in Karnataka through a doctor. Murugan took ₹63.44 lakh from Mr. Kathiravan in 2019 and failed to get the seat as promised and did not return the money.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Kathiravan alleged that he was cheated by Murugan. Based on the complaint, the CCB of Avadi Commissionerate arrested Murugan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app