Avadi police arrest four persons for sexually assaulting, impregnating a 16-year-old girl

The mother alleged the owner of the house and his kin, with the aid of his mother and sister, lured and sexually assaulted the girl

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 30, 2022 14:06 IST

The Avadi All Women Police on Saturday arrested four persons on charges of sexually assaulting and impregnating a 16-year-old girl. All the four persons were arrested under the POCSO Act.

A senior officer of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said a complaint was filed by the mother of the affected girl.

The woman said she and her daughter were residing in a rented house in Maduravoyal. She alleged the owner of the house, with the aid of his mother and sister, lured and sexually assaulted the girl. The mother and sister also brought one of their relatives to sexually assault the girl due to which she became pregnant.

Based on the complaint the Avadi All Women Police filed a case and arrested all four persons.

The accused were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

Children in distress can contact the toll-free helpline of ChildLine at 1098

