Avadi police arrest a constable for cheating investors of ₹1.20 crore

He had collected money from police personnel as well

The Avadi police have arrested a 31-year-old police constable of Maduravoyal for cheating several depositors including police personnel to the tune of ₹1.20 crore.

The accused, identified as R. Dharman, was arrested by the Central Crime branch, Avadi, and remanded in judicial custody.

A senior official said a complaint was filed by a police constable Poopandi residing in Avadi police quarters that he along with his friends and family members had given huge amount of money to Dharman, who assured of investing in an oil company in Malaysia and getting assured interests of ₹15,000 per month for every ₹1 lakh invested.

Based on the assurance, Poopandi along with his family members and friends nearly invested ₹25 lakh but after a few months, the accused failed to provide interest and did not return the principal amount as well.

During investigation, the CCB team found that Dharman had cheated several investors, particularly policemen to the tune of nearly ₹1.20 crore.