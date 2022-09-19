Avadi Night Marathon to create awareness about drug abuse on October 2

‘Run for Drug Free Tamil Nadu’ is the theme

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 19, 2022 18:22 IST

Avadi Night Marathon 2022, a sporting event, will be organised at Vel Tech Institute of Science and Technology on October 2 from 7 p.m. onwards.

The event, which will have “Run for Drug Free Tamil Nadu” as its theme, aims to create awareness about drug abuse and promote healthy lifestyle among youths.

The inaugural edition would be jointly organised by the Avadi Police Commissionerate along with various contributors such as Velammal Nexus and Vel Tech educational institutions and Chennai Runners, a city-based group of passionate runners.

The Hindu is the Media Partner of this event.

The run of 5k/ 10k/ Half marathon will be organised on the Outer Ring Road. The participants will be provided with t-shirts, bib, finishers medal and refreshments. The 10k and half marathon will be a timing event and the winners will be given rewards. The registration fee will be donated for a noble cause.

Cultural programmes have been planned to motivate the runners along the route. The Avadi Police Commissionerate has been hosting various events around the city to promote awareness about drug abuse and to motivate people to participate in the event.

For registration, log on to www.avadinightmarathon.in or call 9498128405/98401 90709.

