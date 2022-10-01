Avadi Night Marathon to be held on Sunday 

Hydration points and ambulances are placed at important points for the benefit of the runners; about 3,500 runners are likely to participate

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 01, 2022 19:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The inaugural edition of the Avadi Night Marathon 2022 will be held on Sunday at Vel Tech. 

The event is a joint initiative of Chennai Runners, Vel Tech, Velammal Nexus and Avadi Police Commissionerate. The event is aimed at inculcating fitness and good health among citizens. It is to promote the cause of "Drug Free Tamil Nadu". 

A press release said night marathons are gaining popularity among runners. Event includes a half marathon, 10-km run and  5-km run. Director-General of Police and Head of Police Force C. Sylendra Babu will flag off the marathon at 7.30 p.m. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hydration points and ambulances are placed at important points for the benefit of the runners. About 3,500 runners are likely to participate. To facilitate transportation of runners, buses have been arranged from Avadi Railway Station and Thirumangalam Metro Rail Station up to the event venue. 

In order to facilitate the marathon, all heavy vehicles coming from Minjur towards Vandular up to Vel Tech College will be diverted at three places at Panneervakkam, Vijayanallur and Konimedu Junction between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.  

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has requested the members of the public to cooperate for traffic diversion plan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app