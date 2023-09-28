Avadi Night Marathon on October 2

September 28, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The second edition of the Avadi Night Marathon 2023 is set to take place on October 2.

According to a press release, the event is a collaborative effort of the Greater Chennai Police, the Avadi Police and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, supported by Chennai Runners, Vel Tech University and Velammal Nexus.

With night marathons gaining huge popularity among avid runners, this event offers a variety of running options, including a half marathon, a 10-km run and a 5-km run. The marathon will kick off at 6.30 p.m. Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has requested the public to participate and make it a successful endeavour in the fight against drugs. The Avadi Night Marathon promises an evening of fitness, camaraderie, and a shared commitment to a healthier, drug-free Tamil Nadu, the release said.

