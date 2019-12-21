Avadi Municipal Corporation organises expo on solid waste management

In a bid to reach out to residents about eco-friendly ways of waste recycling, Avadi Municipal Corporation inaugurated a three-day expo on solid waste management at Mangalam wedding hall in Thirumullaivoyal on Friday.

With nearly 35 stalls, the expo has demonstrations about various eco-friendly concepts to manage waste at different levels from home to industries. Visitors also got a glimpse of working of a bio-gas plant at household level and learnt about terrace gardens. Various types of composting methods, including vermi composting, pit composting and steel composting, were on display.

Avadi Municipal Corporation Commissioner N.Ravichandran said nearly 5,000 people visited the expo. The idea behind the event was to create awareness about the solid waste management at micro level. If residents could segregate wet and dry waste at household level and practice composting, the burden of garbage disposal would be reduced on the civic body.

Avadi alone generates 100 tonnes of garbage daily and is processed in 17 decentralised plants. About 700 workers are engaged in solid waste management programme. Manure generated is being procured by farmers now, he said.

“This is a step towards encouraging residents to adopt eco-friendly waste disposal. The expo also has various products that could be alternative to plastics. We expect a minimum of 10,000 visitors during the weekend,” he added. Entry for the expo, which is on till December 22 between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., is free.