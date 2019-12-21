Chennai

Avadi Municipal Corporation organises expo on solid waste management

An official of Avadi Municipality explains how solid waste management works to the visitors.

An official of Avadi Municipality explains how solid waste management works to the visitors.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

With nearly 35 stalls, the 3-day expo has demonstrations about various eco-friendly concepts to manage waste at different levels from home to industries

In a bid to reach out to residents about eco-friendly ways of waste recycling, Avadi Municipal Corporation inaugurated a three-day expo on solid waste management at Mangalam wedding hall in Thirumullaivoyal on Friday.

With nearly 35 stalls, the expo has demonstrations about various eco-friendly concepts to manage waste at different levels from home to industries. Visitors also got a glimpse of working of a bio-gas plant at household level and learnt about terrace gardens. Various types of composting methods, including vermi composting, pit composting and steel composting, were on display.

Avadi Municipal Corporation Commissioner N.Ravichandran said nearly 5,000 people visited the expo. The idea behind the event was to create awareness about the solid waste management at micro level. If residents could segregate wet and dry waste at household level and practice composting, the burden of garbage disposal would be reduced on the civic body.

Avadi alone generates 100 tonnes of garbage daily and is processed in 17 decentralised plants. About 700 workers are engaged in solid waste management programme. Manure generated is being procured by farmers now, he said.

“This is a step towards encouraging residents to adopt eco-friendly waste disposal. The expo also has various products that could be alternative to plastics. We expect a minimum of 10,000 visitors during the weekend,” he added. Entry for the expo, which is on till December 22 between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., is free.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
urban solid waste
Tamil Nadu
corporations
Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 12:40:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/avadi-municipal-corporation-organises-expo-on-solid-waste-management/article30366036.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY