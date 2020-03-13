Avadi Municipal Corporation installs fountains as part of its beautification initiatives

As part of its beautification initiatives, Avadi Municipal Corporation has started installing fountains in various places of Avadi.

The Corporation recently inaugurated a fountain with ornamental lighting at its office campus. There are plans to install similar fountains in eight more parks and public places at a total cost of ₹20.8 crore.

Officials of the Corporation said fountains would be installed in many wards, including Paruthipattu TNHB park, near CTH Road Thirumullaivoyal, the junction of N.M. Road and TNHB Road and parks in Paruthipattu and Modern City, Anna Nagar Main Road and Balaji Nagar. Work on the fountains will be completed soon.

A selfie point was also inaugurated in Avadi to promote litter-free zones.

The Corporation has also started implementing various improvement work in its locality. Nearly 210 LED street lights have been erected in various stretches for better lighting at a total cost of ₹2.45 crore. This includes the stretch from Avadi Poonamallee High Road check post to Paruthipattu, and from a portion of CTH Road between Stedford Hospital and Pattabiram.

Residents noted that motorists negotiating the stretches on these arterial roads were vulnerable to accidents due to poor lighting during night hours. These roads serve as the main connection points to many western suburbs.

N. Ravichandran, Avadi Municipal Corporation Commissioner said, “Street lights that were provided on the roadside were inadequate. These LED lights have been installed on the median for better illumination.”

In a bid to encourage health and fitness among residents and children, open gyms have been opened in 17 parks across Avadi at a cost of ₹1.7 crore. “We also provided one-litre dates syrup to 4,700 students in 17 schools recently along with the Lions Dates company under their CSR fund. This would ensure better nutrition among students,” Mr. Ravichandran said.