Chennai

Avadi gets 2 disinfection tunnels

The Avadi Municipal Corporation installed disinfection tunnels at two places — near the Thandurai market and near the old Municipality office — on Thursday, as a precaution against COVID-19.

Corporation Commissioner N. Ramachandran said that there were plans to install them in six more places, including Paruthipattu, Kovilpadagai and Thirumullaivoyal, soon.

The Corporation has also arranged free food for people visiting the two Amma canteens, till April 14, with funding from the Combat Vehicle Research and Development Establishment, Avadi.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 11:49:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/avadi-gets-2-disinfection-tunnels/article31303524.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY