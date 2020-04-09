Avadi gets 2 disinfection tunnels

The Avadi Municipal Corporation installed disinfection tunnels at two places — near the Thandurai market and near the old Municipality office — on Thursday, as a precaution against COVID-19.

Corporation Commissioner N. Ramachandran said that there were plans to install them in six more places, including Paruthipattu, Kovilpadagai and Thirumullaivoyal, soon.

The Corporation has also arranged free food for people visiting the two Amma canteens, till April 14, with funding from the Combat Vehicle Research and Development Establishment, Avadi.