Avadi Corporation launches mobile vegetables shops

Avadi Municipal Corporation has launched mobile vegetable shops to facilitate residents to purchase vegetables at their doorsteps during the lockdown period, implemented as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Twenty-five vehicles have been allotted to travel across 48 wards of Avadi and cater to the needs of the residents. Residents may purchase a pack consisting 12 vegetables, including tomato, onion, brinjal and cabbage, for ₹100.

It may be recalled that the civic body has already identified 65 grocery shops across the Corporation to deliver at doorsteps following a phone call.

N. Ravichandran, Avadi Municipal Corporation Commissioner said vehicles have been provided by the Corporation and 25 vendors were chosen to deliver in various areas. The same vendor would travel to smaller wards. A staff member of the Corporation would also accompany the vendor with specifications on routes.

These mobile shops would cover 1 lakh houses in the Corporation. A minimum of 25,000 bags is expected to be sold daily, he said.

The civic body is also engaging about 60 volunteers who have registered online so far, for various activities, including spreading awareness on COVID-19, distributing food to migrant workers and spraying disinfectant.

Several organisations have also donated safety equipment and disinfectant material worth ₹5 lakh so far, officials said.