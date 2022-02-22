The ruling party and its allies win 43 seats while the AIADMK wins four seats

The post of the Mayor of Avadi is reserved for a Scheduled Caste. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

Just like in Greater Chennai Corporation and its surrounding local bodies, the DMK-led alliance secured a comprehensive win in the Avadi Corporation election.

Of the 48 wards, DMK won 36 while its allies the MDMK won three, the Congress two, the VCK and the CPI(M) won one each.

The AIADMK won four wards.

The post of the Mayor for the Corporation, which will have its first elected council, is reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate. Interestingly, the AIADMK candidate, G. Rajesh Kumar, who won in Ward 14, later joined the DMK in the presence of Minister for Milk and Dairy Development S.M. Nasar. Mr. Rajesh Kumar said he was drawn towards the style of functioning of the DMK and its leader.

Although it was a direct battle between the DMK and the AIADMK, independent candidates finished second in a few wards. In Wards 7, 26, 28 and 46, the AIADMK candidates lost their deposit.

S.N .Asim Raja of the DMK was declared winner in Ward 4 as he secured 82.97% of votes. The total number of votes polled was 910. He is Mr. Nasar's son. In Ward 10, A. John of the CPI(M) and former journalist won. P. Arumugam, an independent, won in Ward 3 against D. Ilangovan of the DMK. A. Prakash of AIADMK won Ward 1.

Avadi Corporation, which had reserved several wards for women, may have nearly 25 women councillors. The DMK-led alliance won a landslide in other local bodies abutting the city such as Tiruninravur and Poonamallee. Candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party won a few wards in these local bodies.