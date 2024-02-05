ADVERTISEMENT

Avadi City police organises awareness campaign against drug abuse

February 05, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Director General of Police and Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal administered a pledge to the students.

Avadi City Police on Monday organised a large human formation involving school and college students to create awareness against drug abuse. 

In the presence of Avadi City Police Commissioner K.Shankar, the Director General of Police and Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal administered a pledge to the students. Mr. Jiwal also called upon the students to work towards a drug-free society and extend cooperation to achieve the purpose. J.Kumaragurubaran, School Education Secretary, Additional Commissioner of Avadi City Police S.Rajendran and others participated. Over 3,397 students took part in the awareness event.

 

