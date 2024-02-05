GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Avadi City police organises awareness campaign against drug abuse

February 05, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Director General of Police and Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal administered a pledge to the students.

Director General of Police and Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal administered a pledge to the students.

Avadi City Police on Monday organised a large human formation involving school and college students to create awareness against drug abuse. 

In the presence of Avadi City Police Commissioner K.Shankar, the Director General of Police and Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal administered a pledge to the students. Mr. Jiwal also called upon the students to work towards a drug-free society and extend cooperation to achieve the purpose. J.Kumaragurubaran, School Education Secretary, Additional Commissioner of Avadi City Police S.Rajendran and others participated. Over 3,397 students took part in the awareness event.

 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.