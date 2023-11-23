ADVERTISEMENT

Avadi City Police conducts massive raid on shops selling banned tobacco products 

November 23, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - CHENNAI

The raid was conducted simultaneously in Ambattur, Avadi, Sevvapet, Vellavedu, Poonamallee, Redhills, Ennore, Manali, Porur and Thiruverkadu

The Hindu Bureau

Avadi City Police Commissioner K.Shankar led a raid to curb sale of banned tobacco products in which over 150 police personnel and officers of the Food Safety Department took part. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Avadi City Police personnel on Tuesday conducted a massive raid to curb illegal sale of banned tobacco products, including gutkha and mava. Avadi City Police Commissioner K.Shankar led the drive in which more than 150 police personnel and officers of the Food Safety Department were involved. The raid was conducted simultaneously in Ambattur, Avadi, Sevvapet, Vellavedu, Poonamallee, Redhills, Ennore, Manali, Porur and Thiruverkadu.

Mr. Shankar said police personnel conducted the raid in 146 shops which were suspected to have been selling the contraband and they recovered banned tobacco products from 23 shops. Food Safety Officers sealed those outlets. Officials seized 113 kg of banned tobacco products and a fine of ₹1.07 lakh was imposed on the violators. Mr. Shankar also said similar surprise raids will be conducted frequently at shops to curb the sale of banned tobacco products.

