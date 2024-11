Avadi City Police Commissioner K. Shankar inspected night patrols and vehicle checkposts in the areas under his jurisdiction on Monday night. He visited patrolling personnel and checkposts in Mangadu, Senneerkuppam, Paruthipattu, Avadi, Red Hills, Ennore, Sathangadu, Ambattur, and Thirumullaivoyal. The Commissioner also gave several instructions to police personnel who were on night duty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.