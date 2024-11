Avadi City Police Commissioner K. Shankar inspected night patrols and vehicle checkposts in the areas under his jurisdiction on Monday night. He visited patrolling personnel and checkposts in Mangadu, Senneerkuppam, Paruthipattu, Avadi, Red Hills, Ennore, Sathangadu, Ambattur, and Thirumullaivoyal. The Commissioner also gave several instructions to police personnel who were on night duty.