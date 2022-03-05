Bike taxis available at 22 stations and 30% discount till August 31

Metro commuters booking the autorickshaw from the station through the app will get 20% discount in the fare till August 31. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Uber autorickshaws and Rapido Bike Taxi services have been launched in select Metro Rail stations in the city.

While the autorickshaws will be available in Guindy, Alandur, Egmore, Koyambedu and Thirumangalam, Metro commuters can hail bike taxi services in 22 stations, including Airport, Alandur, Guindy, Little Mount, LIC, Government Estate, High Court, Thiyagaraya College, Tiruvottiyur, Wimco Nagar, St. Thomas Mount, Ekkattuthangal, Ashok Nagar, Vadapalani, Koyambedu, Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar Tower, Pachaiyappa’s College, Kilpauk, Nehru Park, Egmore and Chennai Central.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), commuters will get 20% discount in the auto fares till August 31 when booked through the app. These vehicles have been given designated zones in stations. Similarly, those hailing bike taxi will get a 30% discount.

Last mile connectivity from stations has been a problem faced by a majority of the commuters. failing which it becomes tough for them to get to their end destination of their journey. There were complaints that commuters were forced to use private transport or spend in excess to hire an auto for the remaining journey.

Sources said that the CMRL should tie-up with a share cab service provider or at least hold talks with Metropolitan Transport Corporation Chennai (MTC) to run mini buses from all stations.