Autorickshaws, cabs can operate from tomorrow: police

Autorickshaws, call taxis and other vehicles can be operated from Monday onwards in the Greater Chennai City Police limits. E-passes are not necessary for vehicles to travel within city limits.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, N. Kannan held a meeting with officials on the steps to be taken from July 6, since the State government has decided to relax restrictions. He said all signals would function from Monday, and autorickshaws and call taxis would be permitted to travel within the city.

He said action would be taken against those using fake e-passes to travel outside the city limits.