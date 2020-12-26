Autorickshaw unions in Chennai help in creating voter awareness

CHENNAI

26 December 2020 17:08 IST

The Federation of All Party Autorickshaw Union has been organising camps to provide assistance with voter registration in the city

Need help with voter registration? Your friendly neighbourhood autorickshaw driver may be available to help you out.

In a move to create awareness and provide assistance to voters for registration, the Federation of All Party Autorickshaw Union organised camps in different parts of Mylapore on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

“On Saturday, camps were held on Ranga Road, Madha Koil Street and Radha Krishnan Salai. This is the second week we are holding the camps. Last week we conducted them in Appu Street, Mandavelli and Trust Puram. We will continue to do it every week at different auto stands,” said Americai Narayanan, honorary president of the union. He said that all public and political parties know the importance of autorickshaw drivers in the political realm. However for the first time, auto drivers are taking part in the democratic process of adding voters.

“We are hoping that the auto drivers or our union’s voice will be heard inside the Assembly in the upcoming elections,” said Mani, who is one of the working committee members. Some auto drivers went to apartment complexes to create awareness about the importance of voting and about the camps.

The union has also spoken to residential welfare association and watchmen about recycling Aavin milk sachets at the Aavin milk parlours. “This will fetch them a minimum ₹300 per month,” said Mr. Narayanan. Many Aavin parlours are not aware of the milk sachets recycling scheme. “We have been contacting senior official of Aavins and making sure the sachets are taken,” he added.