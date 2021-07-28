Autorickshaw drivers lose business

While the free bus services have brought joy to women, transpersons and the differently abled, autorickshaw drivers say they have lost business.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin rolled out free bus services for women, transpersons and the differently abled in 7,300 ordinary fare buses across the State. This includes 1,700 buses in the city. The service has been welcomed and from July 12 till date, more than 3.5 crore women, 20,000 transpersons and over 2 lakh differently abled persons have utilised it.

M. Sekhar, State general secretary, Tamil Nadu Share Vehicles General Trade Union, said the scheme was a good one. “Due to COVID-19, many people are working from home, there are no colleges or schools either. So our business has taken a hit already. Many share autorickshaw drivers have also lost customers due to the free bus scheme. The government can help us by providing permission to have a pre-paid system for share autorickshaws outside railway stations, bus termini and Metro stations,” he said.

Autorickshaw drivers also complain that they have lost business.

“We are facing losses due to app based taxis and Metro Rail. Now, the free bus service has aggravated our losses. The government should roll out some scheme for us too to help us tide over financial losses,” said M. Prabhu, an autorickshaw driver.