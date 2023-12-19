Autorickshaw driver sentenced to 7-year RI for attempting to murder his wife 

December 19, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

An autorickshaw driver was convicted and sentenced to seven-year rigorous imprisonment for attempting to murder his wife in Arumbakkam in 2015.

Police said S. Rajkumar, an auto driver and native of Kovilpatti, attacked his wife Pandiyammal, who was then 19 years old, with a knife and attempted to murder her in their house in Vallalar Street, MMDA Colony in Arumbakkam on June 12, 2015 owing to a family dispute. In this regard Pandiyammal’s mother Pechi lodged a complaint at Arumbakkam police station. Police arrested Rajkumar on the charge of attempt to murder.

On Monday, the Mahila Court on Allikulam campus pronounced the judgement holding him guilty and convicted him for attempt to murder. He was sentenced to imprisonment for of seven years and was imposed a fine of ₹5000.

