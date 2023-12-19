GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Autorickshaw driver sentenced to 7-year RI for attempting to murder his wife 

December 19, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An autorickshaw driver was convicted and sentenced to seven-year rigorous imprisonment for attempting to murder his wife in Arumbakkam in 2015. 

Police said S. Rajkumar, an auto driver and native of Kovilpatti, attacked his wife Pandiyammal, who was then 19 years old, with a knife and attempted to murder her in their house in Vallalar Street, MMDA Colony in Arumbakkam on June 12, 2015 owing to a family dispute. In this regard Pandiyammal’s mother Pechi lodged a complaint at Arumbakkam police station. Police arrested Rajkumar on the charge of attempt to murder.

On Monday, the Mahila Court on Allikulam campus pronounced the judgement holding him guilty and convicted him for attempt to murder. He was sentenced to imprisonment for of seven years and was imposed a fine of ₹5000.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.