Autorickshaw driver nabbed for stealing iron pipes near Irandam Kattalai

December 03, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kundrathur police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old autorickshaw driver and are searching for his accomplice for allegedly stealing iron pipes. The police said when constables J. Santosh Kumar, of Chromepet, and Sakthivel were patrolling on a two-wheeler near Irandam Kattalai, they saw an autorickshaw transporting large iron pipes. When they tried to stop it, the driver sped away, knocking down the two-wheeler and injuring Mr. Santosh. However, Mr. Sakthivel gave chase and nabbed the driver Sarathi, of Kalaignar Street, while an unidentified person inside the autorickshaw escaped. The injured constable has been admitted in a private hospital for treatment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.