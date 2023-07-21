Autorickshaw driver murdered during spat with revellers at Ambattur

July 21, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 25-year-old autorickshaw driver was stabbed to death in Ambattur when he asked a group of youth, which was celebrating birthday in the middle of the road, to make way for his vehicle.

The victim has been identified as Kamesh, 25, of Venkateshwara Nagar, Ambattur. The police said Kamesh was returning home on Thursday when Gowtham and his friends were celebrating birthday by cutting the cake in the middle of the road. He got down from his autorickshaw and asked them to make way for his vehicle. This led to argument between Kamesh and the revellers which soon escalated into a scuffle. In the melee, Kamesh was hacked to death. On hearing the commotion, his brother Sathish ran to Kamesh’s rescue but the revellers attacked him also. As neighbours gathered, Gowtham and his associates fled the spot, said the police.

The police sent the body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. A search is on to trace the killers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT