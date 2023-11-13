Autorickshaw driver killed in bid by bike-borne duo to snatch his phone

November 13, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

A morning walker was killed after he was knocked down by a bike-borne duo who tried to snatch his mobile phone on Sunday morning in Medavakkam.

Police sources said the victim has been identified as Kannan, 60, of Vijayanagar, Medavakkam, an autorickshaw driver. While he was on his morning stroll on the Medavakkam bridge, two youth bumped their vehicle on him deliberately. In the impact, Kannan fell down. The duo attempted to snatch his mobile phoneand escape. Shocked on seeing the incident, other walkers quickly responded and caught the duo. They thrashed the duo before handing them over to the Selaiyur Police.

Kannan was taken to the Government Chrompet Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The suspects have been identified as Purushoth alias Kishore, 19, of Kamarajapuram and another a juvenile. The duo had also snatched a mobile phone from a food delivery executive in Kamarajapuram. As he chased them, the duo had come to Medavakkam bridge, police sources said.