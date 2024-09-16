ADVERTISEMENT

Autorickshaw driver killed after bus collapses on him near Porur in Chennai

Updated - September 16, 2024 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The driver lost control of the MTC bus when it was approaching the toll plaza near Porur. Six passengers of the bus were injured in the accident

The Hindu Bureau

The mangled remains of the autorickshaw on the service road off off Puzhal-Tambaram Bypass Road on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

An autorickshaw driver was killed after a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus fell on the vehicle on the service road off Puzhal-Tambaram Bypass Road near Porur on Monday. The police identified the victim as Dinesh, 44, of Madhavaram. Six passengers from the bus were also injured in the accident.

The police said the bus (Route Number 104) was carrying more than 25 passengers and heading towards Tambaram from Red Hills. When the bus was approaching the toll plaza near Porur, the driver lost control of the vehicle. While attempting to stop the bus, the driver crashed it into a tree on the roadside, making the vehicle fall on the service road, which was 10-feet below the bypass. Dinesh, who was in his autorickshaw on the service road, was killed after the falling bus crushed his vehicle.

The Traffic Investigation police, Koyambedu, retrieved the body from the wreckage of the autorickshaw and rushed him to the Government Kilpauk Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The police registered a case and investigated. Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver lost control of the bus due to a certain fault in the vehicle.

