HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Autorickshaw driver hacked to death in Kodungaiyur

March 09, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old autorickshaw driver was hacked to death by a gang of six in Kodungaiyur on Thursday. 

The police gave the name of the victim as Karuppa alias R. Ragupathy, 30, of Rajapuram, Pulianthope. He had 16 criminal cases against him and was driving an autorickshaw for a living.  Around 7 a.m. on Thursday, when Ragupathy was sitting in his vehicle near Muthamizh Nagar, six men, who arrived in two autorickshaws, allegedly hacked him with knives indiscriminately. The gang threatened the public at the spot and sped away.

Passersby rushed Ragupathy to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Kodungaiyur police have taken up investigation.

In another case, a 22-year-old man was found murdered in Neelankarai. The victim was identified as Murugan, 22, of Sivan Street in Neelankarai who wanted in cases of theft and robbery. 

Killed during brawl

On Thursday morning, a few passersby noticed a body with several wounds at a construction site in Venkateswara Nagar in Neelankarai.

The Thoraipakkam police said preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was murdered during a drunken brawl. Three men have been detained in this connection.

The body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.