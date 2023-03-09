Autorickshaw driver hacked to death in Kodungaiyur

March 09, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 30-year-old autorickshaw driver was hacked to death by a gang of six in Kodungaiyur on Thursday.

The police gave the name of the victim as Karuppa alias R. Ragupathy, 30, of Rajapuram, Pulianthope. He had 16 criminal cases against him and was driving an autorickshaw for a living. Around 7 a.m. on Thursday, when Ragupathy was sitting in his vehicle near Muthamizh Nagar, six men, who arrived in two autorickshaws, allegedly hacked him with knives indiscriminately. The gang threatened the public at the spot and sped away.

Passersby rushed Ragupathy to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Kodungaiyur police have taken up investigation.

In another case, a 22-year-old man was found murdered in Neelankarai. The victim was identified as Murugan, 22, of Sivan Street in Neelankarai who wanted in cases of theft and robbery.

Killed during brawl

On Thursday morning, a few passersby noticed a body with several wounds at a construction site in Venkateswara Nagar in Neelankarai.

The Thoraipakkam police said preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was murdered during a drunken brawl. Three men have been detained in this connection.

The body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.