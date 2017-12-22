Autorickshaw driver from Perungudi greens his neighbourhood

Five cancelled meetings later, I meet autorickshaw driver Rajendran S. at his home in Kurinji Nagar, Perungudi. However, when this elusive interview begins to unfold, I learn that Rajendran is in the middle of a personal crisis. His 76-year-old father is hospitalised. Though he does not dwell on the topic, I see anxiety hiding behind those smiling eyes.

It’s soon obvious that Auto Raja — as Rajendran is known among fellow autorickshaw drivers and residents of Perungudi — does not let personal crises derail his social commitments. It’s only 9.30 a.m. and he has already handed over curd at a home for elderly destitutes. The boot space in his auto is already bursting with the saplings he will distribute during the day, between trips.

Four years ago, Auto Raja started planting saplings in the neighbourhood, inspired by similar work by his friend Shanmugha Sundaram, who runs a tiffin centre.

Hundreds of trees are now a standing testimony to Auto Raja’s greening work, which I get to espy as he takes me for a spin around the neighbourhood in his auto rickshaw.

Raja has transplanted a peepul tree on School Road that was uprooted in the 2015 December floods. He has planted many trees around the Perungudi lake, including banyan and poovarasan trees, and these are now standing tall.

“When I leave home every morning, I take along a dozen saplings, gardening equipment and two pots,” says Raja, who ferries children to school and back, besides accepting other rides.

“The badam tree outside Waves outlet on OMR was planted by me; I asked a watchman to pour water regularly,” he says, with a glint of pride in his eyes.

Auto Raja has a few tree guards which he takes care to handle and use gently so that they last long.

“I take special care when a tree guard is fixed to the ground, so it can be reused,” he says.

Feeding the poor

Auto Raja digs deep into his pocket to feed the poor.

Thank to his generosity, at Sivan Koil in Kandanchavadi, 200 hungry mouths are fed. He makes it a point to feed 20-30 homeless elderly every day with packets of food he carries on his trips.

In his social work, Auto Raja is assisted by many people. The Nilgiris outlet in Perungudi sets aside empty 200-gm and 5-kg packets of a coffee brand that he converts into mud pots. A few families recently gave him bundles of newspaper for him to wrap food items. Another well-wisher sponsored plantain leaves to pack the food.

Raja wants to extend his greening drive to other localities as well and increase the number of homeless he feeds.

Raja can be reached at 8148867477