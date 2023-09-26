ADVERTISEMENT

Autorickshaw driver ends life in Chennai after being called for police inquiry over purchase of vehicles

September 26, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old autorickshaw driver ended his life on Monday at his residence in Mangadu after being called for an inquiry by police in connection with settlement dues for purchase of vehicles.

The victim has been identified as Ruban, 40, a resident of Paraniputthur near Mangadu. Lodging a complaint with Mangadu police, his wife said that he ended his life on Monday evening because of mental agony after Ambattur police held an an inquiry with him. He left a video message alleging improper inquiry by the police personnel in connection with a complaint lodged against him and also blamed an officer.

The police said a preliminary investigation revealed that he had bought two four-wheelers from Gajendran after paying an advance of ₹1 lakh. Even before settling the remaining amount of ₹3.17 lakh to the seller, Ruban had sold the vehicles to a third party. In connection with this, Gajendran, lodged a complaint with the Ambattur police. After issuing a CSR (community service register) receipt, the police recovered one vehicle from Ruban. Ruban appeared before the police last Saturday and gave an undertaking that he would hand over another vehicle on Monday, said the police.

The Avadi police clarified that an inquiry with him was conducted following due process of the law. Ruban was neither arrested nor illegally detained. However, in order to ensure impartial probe into the incident, an inquiry has been recommended to executive magistrate, Sriperumbudur. Based on the inquiry report, further action would be taken, said the clarification from Avadi Police Commissioner K. Shankar.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050. )

