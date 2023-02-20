ADVERTISEMENT

Autorickshaw driver electrocuted in Perumbakkam 

February 20, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old autorickshaw driver was electrocuted on Monday as a high-tension overhead line snapped and fell on him when he was returning home on a two-wheeler after dropping his children at a school.

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Ismail, 42, of Nethaji Nagar, Perumbakkam who was an autorickshaw driver. The incident occurred at 10.30 a.m. while he was returning home after dropping his children at a private school in Arasankazhani.

As the HT line fell on him, he sustained burns and was electrocuted. A dog was electrocuted and a driver of a goods carrier escaped though the HT line came in contact with his vehicle.

Residents and family members gathered on the road and demanded action against the officials concerned for their negligence. Senior police officers reached the spot and held talks with the protesting relatives.

The Perumbakkam police registered a case and are investigating.

