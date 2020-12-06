Chennai

Autorickshaw driver ends life

An autorickshaw driver, who attempted suicide in front of the Selaiyur police station as there was reportedly no progress in a police complaint filed to trace his daughter who had eloped recently, died in the hospital on Sunday.

The police said Srinivasan had lodged a complaint with the police stating that his daughter had allegedly eloped with a 19-year-old boy. However, as there was no progress in the case, he attempted to end his life in front of the police station. He was rushed to the Kilpauk Government Medical College hospital for treatment, but died on Sunday.

A case has been registered.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

