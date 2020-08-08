Autorickshaw driver arrested under POCSO Act in Chennai

CHENNAI

08 August 2020 13:10 IST

Police have arrested the 45-year-old on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl

The police have arrested a 45-year-old autorickshaw driver under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Avadi on Friday

According to police, the girl is studying in class 11 in a private school. On August 4, the girl’s parents had gone out of the house and she was alone at home. At this juncture, Srinivasan, the autorickshaw driver, barged into the house and sexually assaulted the girl after threatening her.

She informed her parents about the incident and they lodged a complaint with the Avadi All Women Police Station. Srinivasan was arrested by the police. Further investigations are on.