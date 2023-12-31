GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Autorickshaw driver arrested for swindling ₹3 lakh from customer

December 31, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vyasarpadi Police has arrested an autorickshaw driver for swindling ₹3 lakh from a woman customer on the pretext of applying for a new ATM card online.

Police said G. Inbaselvi, 53, who resides in Samiyar Thotam, Vyasarpadi, regularly used to travel in the autorickshaw of R. Rajesh, 33, the accused.

Last month, while availing of the autorickshaw service, Inbaselvi told Rajesh that her ATM card was not working. Stepping in to assist Inbaselvi, Rajesh received her mobile phone and downloaded a banking application.

However, a few days ago Inbaselvi checked her bank account and realised that ₹3 lakh had been withdrawn without her knowledge. She lodged a police complaint.

Police investigation revealed that ₹3 lakh was transferred from her bank account to Rajesh’s account in four instalments using the mobile application.

Police arrested Rajesh, who had bought an autorickshaw and other valuables using the money.

