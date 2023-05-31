Autorickshaw driver arrested for robbing an elderly woman

May 31, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chetpet police have arrested an autorickshaw driver who robbed an elderly woman.

The police said Sundar, 30, was an autorickshaw driver from Sholavaram in Tiruvallur district. R. Saroja, 80, used to come to Aminjikarai from a village in Vandavasi taluk every month to receive the monthly financial assistance meant for senior citizens.

On May 23, she collected the money from the authorities concerned in Aminjikarai and was waiting for a bus on EVR Salai. Sundar, who was passingby, offered to get her to a businessman’s house where free dhotis and saris were being distributed to elderly persons. He took her to Harrington Road where he asked her to get down from the autorickshaw and wait for him. He promised to return with saris and dhotis.

When she got down from the autorickshaw, he sped away before she could take her bag which contained three sovereign gold jewellery and ₹44,000 in cash. She lodged a complaint with the police. On scrutiny of CCTV footage, the police traced the accused and arrested him. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed that he robbed eight other people in a similar manner.

