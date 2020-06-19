Autorickshaw carrying liquor bottles catches fire

A day before the complete lockdown began, an autorickshaw that is suspected to have been smuggling liquor bottles into Chennai from Tiruvallur went up in flames near Minjur on Thursday.

The police said the autorickshaw with some boxes containing liquor was heading towards Chennai. When it was on the road near the thermal power plant near Athipattu, it went up in flames.

Based on information, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and police rushed to the spot. “The driver fled the spot and the locals took away a few liquor bottles, the police said. A case has been registered and investigation is on.