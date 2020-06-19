Chennai

Autorickshaw carrying liquor bottles catches fire

A day before the complete lockdown began, an autorickshaw that is suspected to have been smuggling liquor bottles into Chennai from Tiruvallur went up in flames near Minjur on Thursday.

The police said the autorickshaw with some boxes containing liquor was heading towards Chennai. When it was on the road near the thermal power plant near Athipattu, it went up in flames.

Based on information, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and police rushed to the spot. “The driver fled the spot and the locals took away a few liquor bottles, the police said. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2020 11:42:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/autorickshaw-carrying-liquor-bottles-catches-fire/article31873391.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY