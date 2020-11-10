Automatic rain gauges to be set up in four places in the city

More sites have been identified to improve accuracy: IMD

As a step to expand its weather observation network in the city, the Meteorological Department has identified four places to install more automatic rain gauges (ARG).

The department has identified sites in Sairam Engineering College, West Tambaram; Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, Guindy; Young Men’s Christian Association, Nandanam; and a school in Villivakkam.

Officials said the project to install ARGs in the chosen sites was under process. More sites were being identified to develop a denser network for accurate predictions and flood forecasting in the city. These would facilitate monitoring of temperature levels and rainfall patterns, which vary in different areas. At present, there are 40 automatic weather stations and 73 ARGs across the State.

The department recently installed high speed wind recorders in four places across the State. These weather instruments with sensors to record wind speed and pressure would help get data in cyclone-prone areas and disseminate information to specific sectors, such as fisheries. Besides Cuddalore, the instruments were set up in Kanniyakumari, Pamban and Adiramapattinam.

Second weather radar

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said civil work had almost been completed for a second weather radar at the National Institute of Ocean Technology, Pallikaranai. The instrument would help in gathering information on various aspe-cts, including rainfall intensity and also detect cyclones approaching the region.

On the weather forecast for the next few days, he said the State would experience largely dry weather, except for isolated light to moderate rainfall till November 11. An increase in rainfall was likely later this week owing to the presence of a trough over the Bay of Bengal.

The city may experience warm weather with the day temperature expected to be around 32 degree Celsius till Wednesday. On Monday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam registered a maximum temperature of 31.4 degree Celsius and 31.2 degree Celsius respectively, which is nearly 2 degree Celsius above normal for the day.

The city has a chance of light rain in some areas on Wednesday, according to the Meteorological department.