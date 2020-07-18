Automatic rain gauges planned in area offices of water board

In a few months, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will install automatic rain gauges in all its area offices. This will help assess how the rainfall affects water table in various localities.

This is part of the project for real-time online monitoring of water level in 200 locations, covering all the divisions of the city. Setting up automatic rain gauges would help gather data about rainfall pattern in specific areas.

The data collected on rainfall and water table would enable the engineers to assess the effect of rainwater harvesting structures in each locality. There are nearly nine lakh RWH structures across the city.

About 130 borewells had been drilled. The project had been delayed because of lockdown period. The remaining borewells would be sunk by this month-end. Work on fixing digital water-level recorders in these wells would be taken up soon to monitor changes in water table even after a short spell of rain, said officials of the board.

At present, the board manually collates data on water level and quality through a network of 145 observational wells every month. The groundwater level has dipped by half a metre on an average across the city in June compared to May.

Variation in levels

Officials said the water level had dipped more in some zones and it depended on population density, soil condition and the level of extraction and recharge. For instance, the groundwater level was at a depth of 7.36 metre at Tondiarpet in June, which is 1.10 metre lower than the previous month.

However, the water table is set to rise now with the southwest monsoon picking up. Once the digital water level recorders are in place, the board would be able to observe the levels on a daily basis, they said.

“We will have details on daily variations of the water table, level of extraction and the need for recharge during monsoon and summer. Information on water table will be periodically uploaded on the website. This may help residents plan their water consumption,” said an official.

The data collected through the real-time monitoring of groundwater level would be used for planning equitable water distribution. For instance, if the water table in a particular locality declines, the engineers concerned may plan to increase the piped water supply.