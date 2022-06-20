Autobiography of veteran documentary filmmakers launched

Read more autobiographies to understand social environment, says Tamilisai

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundarajan launching Vaanagam Ingu Thenpada Vendum, an autobiography of Krishnaswamy and his wife Mohana Krishnaswamy in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

“I’m what I’m because of the books I read all my life,” said Telangana Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan here on Monday.

During the launch of the book Vaanagam Ingu Thenpada Vendum, an autobiography of the couple and documentary filmmakers Mohana Krishnaswamy and S. Krishnaswamy, she said the book kept the reader engaged and made for a great read.

When someone shares their experiences in an autobiography, the readers come to know of some of the opinion that people of those times held. It takes the readers through how that decade was, the social environment and the culture, among other things, she said.

Dr. Tamilisai said: “It not only serves as a historical document but also kindles passion and interest to read more. People boast multiple bedrooms and guest rooms in their house usually but seldom do people think of dedicating a room for books. Politics is a man’s world, for a woman like me, reading consistently helped me refresh my thoughts and fight my battles better and successfully,” she said. Read more autobiographies because such books reflect the times that the authors lived in, she added.

Mr. Krishnaswamy thanked several people who helped and stood by him during the making of this book and the launch.

Actress Sachu, founder of Chanakyaa YouTube channel Rangaraj Pandey, and former principal of Vivekananda College Va. Ve. Subramanian were present.