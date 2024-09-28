Autorickshaw driver arrested as his stunts on road go viral 

The Traffic Investigation Police, Poonamallee on Saturday arrested an autorickshaw driver for indulging in stunts on a public road.

The accused has been identified as V.Velu, 42, of Iyyappanthangal, near Porur. On September 19, he and his friends indulged in an autorickshaw stunt near Iyyappanthangal and the video of their act went viral over social media. Following this, the police traced him and arrested him on charges of rash driving in a public road and thereby causing danger to others. Police have launched a search for others involved in the act.