Auto gas prices see a hike of ₹3.04/litre, causing discontent among commuters and autorickshaw drivers

November 01, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have effected an upward revision of auto gas prices from Wednesday (November 1), shocking commuters and autorickshaw drivers alike. The latest hike comes to ₹3.04/litre. Last month, the increase was ₹6.11/litre, and in September, it was hiked by ₹1.69/litre, bringing the total hike to around ₹11/litre.

With rates remaining unchanged on mobile apps and meters not being used in other autorickshaws, customers say they fully expect autorickshaw drivers to charge them exoribitant fares. R. Mahalakshmi, a teacher at a school in T. Nagar, said that in the last few months, autorickshaw drivers had hiked rates according to distance. “Earlier, I used to pay ₹30 for short-distance trips, but now, I pay ₹60. For ones that I used to pay ₹90, I now shell out ₹140. If autorickshaw drivers keep increasing rates, we cannot afford it,” she said.

Commuters said lack of meters was another problem, and they had to constantly bargain with autorickshaw drivers. Kadambari, a resident of Kotturpuram, said that in the last week, autorickshaw drivers had been demanding ₹150 for trips between T. Nagar and her home. “There is no agency to whom we can complain. If we ask them why they are charging exorbitantly, they cite traffic, Metro Rail diversions, and the festival season,” she said.

T. Raghunathan, a resident of Mylapore, said in places such as Kerala and Karnataka, autorickshaws had proper meters and drivers return the balance in exact change. “However, in Tamil Nadu, meters have not been used for several years. It is ridiculous. It is the responsibility of the government to fix the rate. The traffic police and Regional Transport Officers should conduct regular checks to ensure that meters are used,” he said.

Manimekalai, an autorickshaw driver from Thoraipakkam, said they were getting only ₹53 for 3 km on ride aggregator apps. “If we get at least ₹70, it would help. With high gas and petrol prices, we are not able to make ends meet. Already spare part and engine oil prices have become expensive, and the cost is double of what they used to be six months ago. I would rather be home than accept low-paying trips,” she said.

When autorickshaw drivers get paid less, it is the passenger who is affected, said Jude Mathew, Tamil Nadu Independent Vehicle Owners’ Association. “The waiting time will be more since drivers won’t accept trips, and at times, passengers would have to pay more than the meter rate for trips. Unless the government steps in, the situation will only worsen,” he said.