Auto driver killed over harassment

An autorickshaw driver was kidnapped and murdered by a gang which included a woman whom he was continuously harassing. Police said the deceased has been identified as Suresh alias ‘Crime’ Suresh, 31, a resident of Retteri. He was allegedly involved in a few criminal cases including the murder of his uncle in 2005. Recently, he shifted to Kalaivanar Nagar, Padi, and was driving an autorickshaw.

When Suresh did not return home on October 14, his mother Kala complained to Korattur police, who found his body with the head severed in a bush at Vilangadukuppam, near Red Hills.

On investigation, police found that he had frequent interactions with Karthika who runs a tiffin shop near his autorickshaw stand. He was harrasing her though she made it clear she was not interested in him, said police On the day of the murder, an inebriated Suresh went to her house and harassed her again. She and her husband Jeyakodi tied him up after thrashing him. With the help of two other associates Raja and Sundarakandan, Suresh was bundled into a car and taken to Vilangadukuppam where he was allegedly murdered. The four were arrested and remanded them in judicial custody.