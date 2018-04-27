Auto driver held for raping minor

The police on Wednesday arrested a 48-year-old autorickshaw driver from Tiruninravur under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), 2012, on charges of raping and impregnating a 12-year-old girl .
The victim, a Class VIII student, and the accused, Paramasivam resided in the same locality. He was a friend of the girl’s mother and visited their house often, the police said.
A few days ago, the girl’s mother came to know that her daughter was four months pregnant.
“Her mother did not inform the police initially but took the girl to the hospital, from where we received a tip-off,” said a police source.
During interrogation, the police found that Paramasivam had raped the girl in December and she became pregnant.
“We are trying to find if he had mixed something in her food to make her unconscious before raping her,” said a police officer.
