Chennai

Auto driver ends life on returning home from police station

A 45-year-old auto driver ended his life allegedly after he was taken to a police station for enquiry. The police, however, insisted that no excesses were committed.

The deceased has been identified as Rajendran, 45, of Kannagi Nagar.

Following a tip-off that he allowed some criminals to hide in his house on Monday, a team from the Kannagi Nagar police station reached there, and found Rajendran inebriated.

He allegedly abused the police personnel. He was taken to the police station and let off after a warning. After coming back from the police station, he ended his life at his home, sources said.

A case has been registered.

Those who need counselling may contact the State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

